CDC Adds 6 New Possible Coronavirus Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced 6 new symptoms that could be signs of the coronavirus.

Announced this weekend, the new symptoms are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell. Loss of taste or smell had previously been mentioned as possibly being a symptom and has now been added to the list.

Previously, the CDC listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms.

The CDC website now states,"People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness". Any of these nine symptoms may appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the agency.

As of April 26th, the novel coronavirus has now killed over 205,000 people worldwide.