New Laser Tag Attraction Open At Lakeview Square Mall

With all of the shops that have been leaving Lakeview Square Mall over the past few years, it's not only exciting when a new shop opens, but especially an awesome attraction like laser tag. Cereal City Elite Laser Tag, owned by Seth and Wendy Graves, opened inside Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek in December with the hopes of being different than other laser tag experiences. The attraction offers the classic “Team Deathmatch” gameplay, which is the generic style of laser tag, while also offering options like “Search & Destroy," in which one of the two teams is responsible for defending a suitcase with explosives inside.

BCI describes the details of this new style : "The other team has a time limit to knock out all the members of the opposing team, then disable the suitcase before the alarm sounds. There are clues left throughout the arena that hint at how to open the suitcase. It's a way for Graves to incorporate aspects of the escape room into laser tag."

For gaming info you can contact them at (269) 282-0451

Hours: Thursday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday noon to 5 p.m.