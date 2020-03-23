Will Crossroads and Lakeview Square Malls Survive the Coronavirus?

Malls around the nation have had a rough couple of years. Will Covid-19 mean the end?

Shopping malls from Oakland County, Michigan to the entire state of Maryland are closed due to the Coronavirus. At a time we're seeing anchor stores close and mall attendance dwindle, should we worry?

Since malls are packed with hair salons and restaurants, which have been ordered to temporarily close in the state of Michigan, what will our local malls do next?

Lakeview Square Mall has changed their hours to Noon-7pm Mon-Sat and Noon-5PM on Sundays. Lakeview Square Mall posted this Covid-19 update on Facebook Sunday Morning (March 22nd,)

Effective Tuesday, March 17, the shopping center will operate between noon and 7 pm every day except for Sunday, when the hours are Noon to 5pm. We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community. This includes following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local Department of Health.

Crossroads Mall has completely cancelled pictures with the Easter Bunny and has changed their hours to Noon-7pm Mon-Sat and Noon-6pm on Sunday.Crossroads Mall had this update on their website,

Governor Whitmer of the State of Michigan mandated that all non-essential personal care services including hair, and nail salons must cease operation as of March 22nd through April 13th. Accordingly, we expect all nail and hair salons to comply with the mandate. We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time. Governor Whitmer of the State of Michigan issued an Executive Order and mandated that all restaurants and bars in the State of Michigan cease on-premises consumption of food and beverages effective March 16, 2020 through March 30, 2020. Accordingly, we expect all of The Crossroads restaurant and food court tenants to comply with the mandate. We anticipate that food court tenants may continue to operate for carryout and delivery service. Seating in the food court will not be permitted. We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time. We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community. This includes following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local Department of Health.

There have been lots of rumors over the last couple of years that both of these malls were about to close down for good. Nobody wants to see that happen. This Covid-19 pandemic could not have come at a worse time for our shopping malls and their employees. We wish them all the best.