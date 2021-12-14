This Michigan City Is The Cheapest Place To Live In The United States

According to Kiplinger, Kalamazoo, Michigan is the cheapest city to live in the U.S.

Kiplinger came up with this list of the cheapest cities with the lowest cost of living by using the information provided by the Council for Community and Economic Research.

They calculated the cost of living expenses in 290 urban areas that had at least 50,000 people living in that area.

Here Are The Stats About Kalamazoo, Michigan

-Cost of Living: 22.9% below U.S. average

-Metro Population: 265,066

-Median Household Income: $56,441

-Median Home Value: $171,800

-Unemployment Rate: 4.6%

Things You'll Find In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Institute of Art

In 1924, members of the Kalamazoo Chapter of the American Federation of Arts established an art center "to further the development of interest and education in and of regard and appreciation for the various arts."

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

The Museum’s collection dates back to an 1881 gift to the Kalamazoo School Board of corals, shells, and rocks from Horace M. Peck, a local banker.



Kalamazoo River Valley Trail

The trail is currently 22 miles long with plans to be extended to 35 miles.



Kalamazoo State Theater

The theater was designed by renowned architect John Eberson and built by founder Colonel William Butterfield in 1927.



Bell's Brewery

Begun as a homebrewing store in 1983, and producing beer since 1985, it is the oldest existing craft brewery in Michigan and the oldest craft brewery east of Colorado.

The Kalamazoo Mall

The first outdoor pedestrian shopping mall in the United States

Western Michigan University

With its multiple campuses and research facilities, WMU is a major driver of the local economy.

