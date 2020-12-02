Every holiday season we get to hear the Christmas classics. What we don't realize is, a good handful of these songs have nothing to do with Christmas. These particular songs are usually about the winter weather and the snow that comes with it. For example, here are ten songs that get played every holiday season that are NOT about Christmas:

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

This song was briefly banned, thanks to complaints that the male in the song was trying to seduce the female against her will. He was trying to get her to stay with him because it was too cold to head outdoors for home. No mention of Christmas.

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

First recorded by Gene Autry in 1950, the song is about a snowman that comes to life, thanks to a magical hat. That's it.

JINGLE BELL ROCK

Written by Joseph Carleton Beal & James Ross Boothe, the song was recorded and released for the first time by Bobby Helms in 1957. Again, it simply talks about the weather and no holiday.

JINGLE BELLS

An all-time Christmas favorite that was written for Thanksgiving. Written in 1857 as “One Horse Open Sleigh” by James Lord Pierpont, it makes no mention of Christmas.

LET IT SNOW

This tune was written during a heat wave in the summer of 1945. It was wishful thinking by the co-writers, hoping the weather would be cooler. It mentions no holiday whatsoever.

MARSHMALLOW WORLD

Written in 1949, it was first a hit for Bing Crosby in 1950. The title describes what the land looks like when it's all covered with fresh snow.....like marshmallows or marshmallow cream. No mention of Christmas.

MY FAVORITE THINGS

This debuted in the 1959 musical “The Sound Of Music”. The lyrics mention sleigh bells, winter, and snowflakes, but no mention of any holiday. Some people mistakenly think the singer is mentioning the things she would like for Christmas.....not so.

SAME OLD LANG SYNE

Dan Fogelberg's wistful tune does mention Christmas once, in the line “the snow was falling Christmas Eve” and that's it. The story takes place around Christmastime but it is not about Christmas. Two old lovers bump into each other, buy beer and drink it in her car, talk about old times, have a goodnight kiss and say goodbye. The lady then goes home to a husband she doesn't love and the guy is left with his memories. The end.

SLEIGH RIDE

Another song that was written by Leroy Anderson during a summer heat wave, this time in 1946. It was published in 1948 and does not mention any holiday.....just going for a sleigh ride.

WINTER WONDERLAND

Another song simply about winter, NOT Christmas or any holiday. Written in 1934 by Felix Bernard.

We don't just celebrate Christmas every holiday season, we also observe and commemorate the beauty of winter as well!