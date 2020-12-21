Christmas Movies That Take Place (or made) in Michigan

Christmastime in Michigan is wonderful. Fortunately, there are a handful of people in the movie biz who understand this. Sure, Christmas is also awesome in many of the eastern states like Vermont and New Hampshire.....but Michigan has its own brand of Christmas charm.

Below is a list of seven Christmas movies made – and take place - in Michigan.

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

Starring Ryan Merriman, Brant Daugherty, Lana McKissack, and Kimberly Daugherty. Filmed in Frankenmuth. You'll recognize plenty of places!

A Dog for Christmas (2015)

Starring Dean Cain, Richard Karn and Dustin Diamond. Filmed in Rockford, with all but 5% of it's cast & crew from Michigan.

Prancer (1989)

Starring Sam Elliott and Cloris Leachman. Filmed in Three Oaks, Berien County.

Silver Bells (2013)

Starring Bruce Boxleitner. Filmed in Grand Rapids, Ludington, and Manistee.

Small Town Santa (2014)

Starring Dean Cain, filmed in Rockford.

The Christmas Bunny (2010)

Starring Florence Henderson. Filmed in the Michigan towns of Alto, Lowell, Wyoming, and Zeeland.

The Polar Express (2004)

Starring Tom Hanks, Eddie Deezen, and Peter Scolari. Based on Michigan's “North Pole Express” locomotive which is at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso.

HONORABLE MENTION:

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3 (2006)

Even though the stories take place in Chicago, star Tim Allen is one of Michigan's most popular actors and the voice of “Pure Michigan”.