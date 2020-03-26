City of Battle Creek Offers Emergency Repair Assistance

The City of Battle Creek is using the Minor Home Repair Program to help neighbors make emergency repairs that will allow them to follow the governor’s order for the coming weeks.

The current order is in place through April 13.

The Community Development Division is offering this assistance to low- and moderate-income homeowners to address emergency repairs that restore water, electrical, or heat service to neighbors in the City of Battle Creek. Staff will consider other emergency repairs on a case-by-case basis.

The city’s ability to offer this program depends on contractors’ availability to do the work.

The city has modified its Minor Home Repair program to fund this emergency program. During this time, homeowners do not have to provide matching funds for a project; this is a typical requirement. The program will cover all emergency repair costs.

Non-emergency applications to the program, including those already approved, but with work not yet happening, are postponed until regular operations resume.

To be eligible for emergency repairs, neighbors must meet these requirements:

You own and live in the home for which you are seeking emergency repair assistance, and the home is within the Battle Creek city limits

Your home is not being purchased on land contract terms

Your property taxes are not in forfeiture (a year or more late)

You have a current homeowners insurance policy

Your household income is at or below the limit for your household size:

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Income Limit $35,950 $41,100 $46,250 $51,350 $55,500 $59,600 $63,700 $67,800

To apply, complete a Minor Home Repair application, available at http://www.battlecreekmi.gov/185/Minor-Home-Repair-Program. To receive a paper copy by mail, please leave a message at 269-966-3323. Staff will respond as quickly as possible.

Submit completed applications to sparker@battlecreekmi.gov, or in the city payment drop box in the parking lot of City Hall, 10 N. Division St. Envelopes are available at the drop box.