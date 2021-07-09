City of Battle Creek Re-Opens Monday July 12

The City of Battle Creek’s buildings will reopen to public visits on Monday, July 12, after months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the city says that for the most part, buildings will be open limited hours to start: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. This includes City Hall and the Police Department.

Many services are still available online and by phone. Visit the website, or call the 311 Information Center at 269-966-3311.

To visit in person, here is what you need to know:

There are no restrictions to visiting. We do encourage you to wear a mask if you are not vaccinated, and visit us another day if you do not feel well, or have symptoms of COVID-19.

You might see some staff wearing masks, and some of our clear plastic barriers might stay in place.

Department of Public Works

DPW opens at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. Call them at 269-966-3343.

Battle Creek Transit

Battle Creek Transit’s building will remain closed to entry, but the walk-up window is open for customer service 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call them at 269-966-3474. Please remember that all public transit drivers and passengers must continue to wear masks.

Full Blast Recreation Center

Full Blast will continue summer hours, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday/Sunday. Flash Flood Water Park is open noon-6 p.m. daily. Call Recreation at 269-966-3431 and the water park at 269-966-3667.

Police Department

Fingerprinting services will begin again on Tuesday, July 20. Hours will return to 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call the Police Department at 269-966-3322.

Public Meetings

City of Battle Creek public meetings remain virtual in July, and some boards will choose to meet virtually in August. The City Commission will meet in person on August 3rd. The city encourages citizens to watch for public notices at City Hall and on the website, as well as on Facebook. Most meetings are live-streamed on Facebook.

