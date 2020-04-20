City Of Marshall Shows Love For Their 2020 Seniors

Marshall High School is doing its part to show their 2020 senior class some love.

Courtesy of Marshall High School

Courtesy of Marshall High School

Courtesy of Marshall High School

The graduating 2020 seniors have gotten a raw deal. Their senior year will look like no other in any of our lifetimes. Communities around Michigan, as well as the rest of the country, are trying to find new and creative ways to let the graduating class of 2020 know they are not forgotten as schools remain closed due to COVID-19.

Each Marshall High School senior has their name written on a sign. Each sign has been arranged so that when they are all viewed together, they make up the shape of a heart. Something that not only these seniors can appreciate, but the entire community as well.