‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Kicks Off in Michigan Today

Starting today 'Click It or Ticket' patrols begin across Michigan will be on the lookout for people not wearing their seatbelts. The enforcement campaign will run through Nov 9th.

The campaign will also take place over Thanksgiving weekend as well. According to Michigan.gov, during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were seven fatalities on Michigan roads. Four of the seven deaths involved drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts.

Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning Director:

Three out of four people ejected from a vehicle in a crash will die. Wearing a seat belt is the simplest thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives. It’s the easiest decision you will ever make. Buckle up every trip, every time.

It blows me away that people still have to be told to wear a seatbelt. I can't imagine getting into my car and not throwing on my seatbelt. Most Michiganders are pretty good about it though as the seat belt usage rate stands at 94.4%. The national seat belt use rate in 2019 was 90.7%.

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger must be buckled up regardless where they are sitting. The fine for not wearing a seat belt is $65. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.