Clear the Clutter: Services Can Make Your House More Like Home

Can't decide what to throw out? Getting organized can be challenging, but these organizations will help you declutter your home and ease the stress in your life.

The experts agree: more stuff equals more stress. Those keepsakes scattered about the house may be keeping your anxiety active. Psychology Today gives the top reasons why mess leads to so much stress.

Clutter bombards our minds with excessive stimuli, causing our senses to work overtime on stimuli that aren't necessary or important. Clutter distracts us by drawing our attention away from what our focus should be on. Clutter makes it more difficult to relax, both physically and mentally.

So, just how do you decide what is really important? What do you keep and what should you get rid of? Where do these things go: the Salvation Army, Goodwill, a thrift shop? What are the rules for different places on donations? What can you do if you just don't have time for all this?

Calm down, there is help.

"If you don't use it, don't want it, or don't need it, get rid of it," is a good place to start, but doing the work yourself can be overwhelming. A number of services do much more than clean your house and are specifically designed to help you clear the clutter and de-stress your life. Here are four that come recommended in the Kalamazoo area.

Wish Organizing by Jeannie Cleaning

More than a cleaning service, Wish can sanitize your home, and they also specialize in renovation cleaning and real estate cleaning. Wish Organizing can book a session to make a plan for your spaces that need organizing and purging. Once everyone is clear on the expectations and goals, the rest is like making a wish.

A Single Ray of Hope

This is for busy people. A Single Ray of Hope is like a personal assistant, a concierge if you will. they will do just about anything from running errands, walking the dog, offering general and office assistance, helping with shopping and planning your calendar, and, of course, de-cluttering your home.

Mop Top Maids

The maid service that does much more. Mop Top Maids can not only make your home spotless for an upcoming party or event but can give you a quote on special projects like organizing your DVD collection.

Homemaid Home Organization

Decluttering, organizing, and maintenance are their specialties here, organizing and de-cluttering closets, bedrooms, kitchens, basements, and living spaces.

All of these businesses offer their expertise for a one-time project or ongoing organization options. Not only will this free up some space in your home and your mind, you get the gift of time.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

Get our free mobile app