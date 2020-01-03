Community Rallies For Family Of Coldwater Woman Killed In Florida

Friends and family are trying to raise money after a 22-year-old Coldwater woman was killed in a tragic accident in Florida while visiting family over the holidays.

A Christmas trip to Florida turned to tragedy for the family of Marissa Berry after she was struck and killed by a law enforcement vehicle, days after Christmas.

Marissa was crossing a Tampa, Florida street around 2 a.m. December 27th when she walked into the path of a speeding Hillsborough County deputy's patrol vehicle. Marissa died at the scene.

The deputy was en route to assist another Hillsborough County deputy with a traffic stop. Detectives believe a lack of lighting on the roadway, the dark clothing Berry was wearing and her being in the the road were factors in the crash. At the time Berry was struck, the deputy was going 55 mph in a 45 mph zone and was not using a siren or emergency lights. The deputy was uninjured and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Marissa's family with funeral expenses as well as the costs associated with bringing Marissa's body back to Michigan. Family member's say the estimate for Marissa's funeral and plot is at $12,000. A bake sale benefit is also under way with all proceeds will going towards funeral expenses. The bake sale is pre-order only.