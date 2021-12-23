This Is The Covid-19 Backup Plan For The College Football Playoffs

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that many things are being postponed, rescheduled, and canceled because of Covid-19 and all the different variants that are sweeping across the country.

Getty Images

Covid-19 has forced the NHL to shut down teams like the Detroit Red Wings who had multiple players and coaches tested positive for Covid-19.

Mnas Panagiotakis/Noel Celis/Richard Coombs/GettyImages

The NHL also made the decision to not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Bejing.

Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines announced that all players and staff went this week to get a Covid-19 booster shot before they head to Miami to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Get our free mobile app

One thing football fans have been wondering is what would happen if one of the four teams in the College Football Playoffs was to have a Covid-19 outbreak?

The College Football Playoff Tweeted Out Their Plan For The Omicron Variant

Here's What Will Happen If a Team Can't Play Because Of Covid-19

The following are the policies for the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl if an institution determines that it is unable to compete in the game because an insufficient number of athletes are available to play due to COVID-19.

-Fiesta and Peach Bowls

The CFP, bowl game and ESPN shall attempt to identify an alternate date for the game within one week of the scheduled date; if no date can be identified, the game would be considered no contest.

-Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls)

If one team is unavailable to play the unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game.

-Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls)

If both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal the semifinal game would be declared "no contest" and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion.

-Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls)

If three teams are unavailable to play, the semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared "no contest." In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion.

-CFP National Championship

If the team's unavailability is determined after the Playoff Semifinals have been conducted, the national championship game in Indianapolis may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, January 14. If one team is able to play and the other is not, and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion. If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared "no contest" and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.

I'm all about players' safety and health, but I think if the worst-case scenario did happen it would be a shame to declare "NO CONTEST" and not let these hard-working young men have a chance to play in probably the biggest game of their lives

5 Early Omicron Symptoms