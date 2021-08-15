Columbia Avenue Opens For Bus Traffic

Columbia Avenue roadwork has been completed and all lanes are freshly painted. As a result, Battle Creek Transit has announced that regular bus routes, along that route, will be restored beginning Monday, August 16th.

The 2W Columbia/Territorial bus line began using an alternate route beginning Friday, April 23rd. This affected bus stops along Columbia Avenue between Riverside Drive and Helmer Road during the detour. Buses were forced to use neighboring streets and temporary stops to get around the work on Columbia.

The major detour was the result of roadwork, being performed on Columbia Avenue, which involved the replacing of water lines and updating crosswalks.

Beginning Monday, regular transit riders can resume life as normal, riding the bus on a freshly paved street that ensures a smooth cruise.