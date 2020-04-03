Comerica Closes Battle Creek Bank Lobbies Until Further Notice

Comerica Bank is closing their lobbies until further notice. Customer Service Representative Missy Ferrar-Jones says their drive-in service will still be open at their branches on East Columbia Avenue and on 20th Street. ATM machines will also continue to operate.

Ferrar-Jones says that customers with special banking needs, such as opening a trust account, can still call to make and appointment. Call 269-979-8059.

Banking hours at the Columbia and 20th street branches are:

Monday thru Thursday 9 am to 5 pm.

Friday 9 am to 5:30 pm.

Saturday 9 am to 12 pm.