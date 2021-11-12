Common Baby Names from the ’60s Compared to 2021 Baby Names

Baby names have really changed from the '60s all the way to the year 2021. We're talking about over 50 years of naming babies.

Let me just say this for example:

Back in the '60s, the name Danny, Mike, Bruce, Lori, Mary, Karen, and even Susan were considered good common baby names, right?

Get our free mobile app

Here in 2021, no one would ever name their child by any of those names. I personally like those old school common names from way back when.

So what are the top 5 baby names for girls? Courtesy of mlive.com:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia

4. Ava

5. Sophia

And the Top 5 baby names for boys courtesy of mlive.com:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3 Oliver

4. Elijah

5. Lucas

When you compare the top baby names of 2021 to the top baby names from the '60s, it just makes you realize how things have really changed over a long period of time.

When you think of the '60s, you think of how popular the Beatles were. They were all in the top 40.

According to momswhothink.com:

Kicking off the decade, John F Kennedy was elected in 1960 as America's youngest-ever president while stars like Paul Newman, Richard Burton and Rock Hudson lit up the silver screen.

So what were the top 5 baby names for boys from the '60s? Courtesy of momswhothink.com:

1. Michael

2. David

3. John

4. James

5. Mark

There is your top 5 out of 100 baby names for boys from the '60s. And by the way, my name, Danny, made the top 100 list at number 58. (YEAH)

Here are the top 5 baby names for girls from the '60s, courtesy of momswhothink.com:

1. Lisa

2. Mary

3. Susan

4. Karen

5. Kimberly

If you would like to see the complete list of top baby names from the '60s, momswhothink.com.

If you would like to see the complete list of top baby names from 2021, mlive.com.

So bottom line, are you a fan of current baby names in 2021, or do you prefer the old school baby names?