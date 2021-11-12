Why Are So Many Media Outlets Interested In Michigan Attorney General Being Passed Out Drunk At A Football Game?

The question is in the title of this piece. Let us first explain what happened at the Michigan vs. Michigan State Football game a couple of weeks ago. Michigan’s Attorney General, one of the most activists in the history of the state, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan.

On October 30th Dana Nessel attended the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game and like many consumed alcohol at one or possibly more tailgate parties. She consumed so much alcohol that she became extremely drunk and actually appeared to be passed out in her seat.

Get our free mobile app

I had not heard of what occurred until Nessel decided to apologize for her actions on her Facebook page. She wrote the following:

Before the big game, I attended a tailgate on an empty stomach. Much to my surprise, MSU tailgate’s tend to have more alcohol than food, so I thought it seemed like a good idea to eat 2 Bloody Mary’s, since as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad. As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea. Also, I might be a terrible bartender.

I proceeded to go to the game (which I’m told Michigan definitely won!) and started to feel ill. I laid low for a while, but my friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents (polling consistently shows “Roman showers” to be unpopular among most demographics).

Help From The Wife

I had a few folks help me up the stairs and someone grabbed a wheelchair so as to prevent me from stumbling in the parking lot. Like all smart people attending festivities where drinking occurs, I had a designated driver. I went home, fell asleep on the couch, and my wife threw some blankets on me and provided me with some water and Tylenol for what she knew would be a skull-crushing hangover the next day. (Best wife ever!)

I do have one question “2 Bloody Mary’s” Dana? Becoming passed out drunk on “2 Bloody Mary’s”, how big were those Bloody Mary’s, Big Gulp 32 ounces?

I decided at the time I learned of this not to write a piece about it or talk about it on my show. Most people who drink alcohol and especially those who have attended tailgates have overdone it at least once in their lifetime.

Yes, she is in a position of leadership where she should have never allowed this to happen, but we all make mistakes. Some of those mistakes are really stupid. I have made really stupid mistakes in my lifetime as well.

Yes, I was giving AG Nessel a break, see I can be a reasonable person.

What surprised me is the attention both from the state and national level her drunkenness received. Everybody and I mean everybody wrote something about this.

What I found more interesting is the following picture of the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party Ron Weiser, The Democrat Governor of Michigan, and the Democrat Attorney General of Michigan.

These three are at each other’s throats and have said some pretty nasty things about each other through the years. I have been telling my listeners for years that Politics is different from anything else out there.

You can say nasty things about each other and then take a picture together and sometimes even smile when doing so.

Perhaps many made a big deal out of this because Dana and her colleagues have done and will continue to go after their rivals when the drink is in the other hand.