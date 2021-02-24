Congressman Fred Upton Censured Again by Cass County GOP

Cass County Republicans have censured 6th District Michigan Congressman Fred Upton, again. The group voted to censure Upton after he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on February 2nd. Two days later, Upton was among 11 House Republicans who voted to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees.

According to the Detroit News, the executive committee of the Cass GOP on Tuesday night adopted a resolution blasting the "attack" on Greene and saying she was being "canceled" because she is "unafraid to speak out."

"Does the Cass GOP really think someone like that represents Republican values and should be serving on the education committee?"

Many commented that they no longer supported Upton after he voted to impeach Trump, but felt the latest censure by the Cass County GOP went too far and amounted to piling on.

One person wondered if the Cass County GOP was planning to just censure Upton every time they have a meeting. “What’s next, they censure him for wearing the wrong colored-tie.”

Still, a great many pressed anger at Upton, and several felt that the action unfairly took away the voice of the voters who elected Greene to Congress.

