Nightmare in Constantine as Gunfire Leaves One Injured at Little League Game

A nightmare scenario unfolded in Constantine at a little league game Wednesday night leaving a Cassopolis man seriously injured and children traumatized.

Multiple little league games were happening Wednesday night in Constantine, Michigan when the unimaginable happened. Gunfire erupted leaving a 38-year-old Cassopolis man multiple gunshot wounds.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, school officials say multiple games had just ended or were on the cusp of ending with most children and spectators still at the fields. A few blocks away, a Constatine boys baseball game was also being played. That's when the silence of the rural village was rocked by gunfire.

No children were injured and the school was placed on lockdown. The victim was conscious and alert while receiving medical attention at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds. He was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect remains at large but multiple tips are being investigated. Law enforcement were at a baseball field near the Constantine Middle School with crime scene tape surrounding the area and a mobile command center was set up near the baseball field. Police also had a second area of interest a block away near South Washington Street and White Pigeon Road. There a vehicle could be seen just to the side of the road with crime scene tape surrounding the area.

Constantine police are being assisted by Michigan State Police and the St. Joseph County Major Crime Task Force.

A message from Constantine School officials read in part:

COMMUNITY: Please be advised that at around 7:55 pm on May 5, 2021, there was a shooting in the direction of one of the easternmost little league fields in the Village of Constantine.

Several little league games were going on at the time. No children were injured in this incident, and a police investigation is currently ongoing.

Constantine Public Schools will have counselors available on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

There was one CPS home athletic event that was still going on at the time of the incident: The junior varsity baseball team was informed just after 8:10, pm and immediately went into lockdown. The team was cleared to leave by law enforcement at 8:33 PM. All other CHS athletic teams had completed their practices and contests and were no longer on campus.

The small village of Constantine has a population of just over 2,000. It's located in southwestern St. Joseph County which sits at the northern Indiana border. Constantine is known as the Seed Corn Capital of the World, as both Monsanto and Pioneer have their biggest facilities there.