County Looks to Fill a Vacancy on Parks and Recreation Commission

The Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Commission is seeking applicants for a vacant seat on the committee.

This Commission oversees the parks owned by Calhoun County, including Historic Bridge Park, Calhoun County Trail, Riverside Park, Kimball Pines Park, and the Ott Preserve. Its mission is to build a successful county park system, which results in more people enjoying parks and recreation in Calhoun County.

Recently, the Parks Commission recommended a parks millage be placed on the ballot in August 2020, which the County Board of Commissioners approved. The millage will be a large project of the Commission before and potentially after the vote.

Here's how you can apply: Perspective candidates should have a passion or background in parks and recreation services. Other qualifications could include experience in biology, conservation, tourism, business management, or fundraising. Applicants MUST be residents of Calhoun County and available the first Thursday of every other month from 4-5 p.m. Candidates can apply online or pick up an application at the Office of Community Development. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

For information, contact Doug Ferrall, Program Manager Calhoun County Office of Community Development 315 W Green Street, Marshall, MI 49068 Phone: 269-781-0769 Email: dferrall@calhouncountymi.gov Calhoun County Parks on Facebook