Fire Burns House at 59 Keith Drive

A Friday morning fire caused extensive damage to a home at 59 Keith Drive on the north side of Battle Creek. Firemen responded to the single story house just west of North Avenue and South of Morgan Road at about 5:15am, where they found a working fire at the rear of the house. A rescue team entered through the front door and found that the home wasn't occupied at the time. The basement, main floor, and attic were all involved in fire when crews arrived, but they were able to put it out quickly. The floor gave way, resulting in minor injuries to two firefighters, and a third is off duty as a result of an arm injury. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the department.