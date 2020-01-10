Michigan’s First Indoor Dog Park Opening in Comstock Park

Honestly, considering how cold Michigan gets in the winter, I'm a little surprised this already hasn't been a thing but now dogs and their owners don't have to forego the benefits of a dog park in the wintertime.

The Pack Indoor Door Park is expected to open this summer at 5205 West River Dr. NE in Comstock Park. The open-concept will have a bar overlooking the play area with TVs, a restaurant, a small store, a workspace, and a back patio. The 3D view in the video below shows you what the facility will look like. The Pack has also applied for a liquor license so the restaurant could sell beer and wine.

In addition, it'll serve as a doggy daycare for $30/day and people can either purchase a 5-visit punch card or annual membership. Get more info here.

The owners told WOOD-TV that the main focus of The Pack is to be a place that people and their dogs can enjoy.