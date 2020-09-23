COVID-19 Closes Bronson Schools

Bronson Community Schools are closing all school buildings today through Friday. The issue is verification that four students are testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. There are close to 1,100 students in the district. District administrators are posting on social media that those students are now being told to quarantine for two weeks. District staff members are working with the local three county health department to facilitate contact tracing to locate additional students or staff who will also be ordered into quarantine. The district is also reminding parents and guardians they need to be conducting daily symptom screening of students as outlined in their signed Bronson Community Schools back to school agreement. The district will be deep cleaning all school buildings through the weekend.

For those who order meal packs from the district, a 3-day bag can be picked up this afternoon at the district Junior/Senior High at door 6 between noon and 1 pm.