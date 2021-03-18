COVID-19 Vaccination in Calhoun County: It was a Breeze!

Reluctantly, I got my first COVID-19 shot this week. Many people have looked forward to it. I didn’t but decided it was for the best. It’s been hard to trust medical science during this past year. You have to admit, they haven’t exactly been consistent in the things they’ve been telling us. A lot of my questions have been answered with the same answer they used to give when I asked questions in catechism class. “Well Timmy, it’s a mystery.” I get it. There’s a lot we don’t know. I’m thinking we should have known more but, we don’t.

Every day, I think I dodged a bullet again. But after a while, the stress gets to you, as you think the law of averages might catch up. I don’t get flu shots. It’s a guessing game, where the only high-percentage thing about them is that the drug companies will make a lot of money. But a 95% efficacy is not something to take lightly. I waited and watched as others got the shot. I was relieved when my aging parents got theirs, with no problems. They’re in Florida now. So, here's what my vaccination experience was like.

I reached out to the Calhoun County Health Department. They called me Monday and scheduled my first shot for Wednesday.

As I pulled up to the location where the vaccinations were being given, I expected to have to park far away and then stand in a long line, like voting. Nope. There were friendly county health workers there to help me park, about 30 feet from the door. I went inside and stepped right up to the first stop where another friendly county worker asked me a few questions, verified my appointment, and crossed me off the list. They gave me some paperwork, explaining the procedure, and stapled an appointment card to it for my next appointment for the second shot, in three weeks. Calhoun County uses the Pfizer vaccine for its clinics. The Moderna vaccine requires four weeks between shots.

Calhoun County Nurse Station Vaccination Area-TSM Photo

I was directed by more friendly people through a doorway into a gigantic room and down a make-shift corridor. The next stop was to see one of the members of our National Guard, who are helping out with the vaccination effort. He filled out a form and asked me some questions, and directed me to a nurse's station, staffed by another guard member. The shot was quick and burned a tiny bit. He directed me to a huge waiting area, with chairs about 8 feet apart. They ask you to wait 15 minutes, before leaving.

Calhoun County Post-Vaccination Waiting Area-TSM Photo

And that was it. No problems. The next day, I felt fine. Maybe a little tired, but that’s probably the time change catching up to me. I’m sure looking forward to a month from now, when I can finally feel like the law of averages might not catch up to me.

Nothing’s certain in this world, but I’m feeling good about my decision to get the vaccine.

Here’s the link to register for your COVID 19 Vaccine through the Calhoun County Health Department.