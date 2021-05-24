The community won’t be able to come out to be part of Sunday’s Memorial Day Observance normally held annually at Fort Custer National Cemetery. At least not in the usual way. COVID CDC guidelines have made that impossible, but those who gave their lives for America will still be honored.

A private ceremony for guests and employees will be held at the cemetery at 15501 Dickman Road in Augusta Michigan. There will also be a flyover performed by the Hooligans Flight team.

Fort Custer National Cemetery-Photo by Bobby Guy, TSM

The traditional placing of the flags on the gravesites on Saturday, May 29th will be OPEN to the public and volunteers are welcome to come out and place flags on gravesites.

Due to CDC/NCA guidelines, there will be some restrictions this year.

All vehicles must enter at the main entrance. The maintenance entrance will be closed to promote good traffic flow.

All visitors/volunteers must check-in at the Main Flag Pole to register! Early registration is encouraged. Further instructions and directions will be provided!

Please practice Mask/Face Covering and Social/Physical distancing requirements consistent with CDC guidance. Unvaccinated participants should continue to wear a mask or face covering and maintain Social/Physical distancing from individuals, not from the same household. Fully vaccinated participants are not required to, but their cooperation with those who are is appreciated!

Fort Custer National Cemetery2-Google Street View

Flags will be made available for placement on gravesites at the following time(s):

8:00am for 19 Sections: 1, 3, 4A, 5A, 7, 9, 10, 15B, D, E, F, G, J, MA-2, N, O, Q, T, and Col A.

9:30am for 22 Sections: 2, 4B, 4C, 5B, 6, 8, 11, A, B, C, EE, FF, H, K, L, M & MM, MA, and P (1 - 3).

Volunteers will pick up flags out of the Tote in an orderly fashion as directed by cemetery personnel. Follow instructions provided by the cemetery personnel.

Cemetery personnel will be present at each section to ensure flags are distributed in a safe and orderly manner

Cemetery personnel will also be communicating, and redirecting traffic flow as needed.

If further information is required, please contact Mr. Thomas Maynard at 1-269-731-4164 or Col. Frank Walker at 1-269-967-1488.