Memorial Day Events Abound In Southwest Michigan

The weather seems to be cooperating with organizers of Memorial Day events taking place throughout Southwest Michigan on Monday, May 29th. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s are in the forecast.

It will be the perfect day to load the kids in the car, attend a pancake breakfast and honor our nation's veterans while watching a patriotic parade. No matter where you live in Southwest Michigan, there will probably be a Memorial Day parade within a short drive.

Fort Custer National Cemetery ‘Day of Remembrance'

This event is the perfect way to begin your Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 27th, volunteers will place over 23,000 American flags on the graves of our nation’s fallen heroes. If you would like to help, you should arrive prior to 8 AM. On Sunday, May 28th, the Day of Remembrance ceremony will take place at 2 PM. The program will include patriotic music provided by the Cereal City Concert Band and the Kalamazoo Pipers. There will be the laying of wreaths to the fallen heroes and a presentation from keynote speaker Col. Daniel J. Kramer II, a commander in the 110th Wing. The Hooligan Flight Team will once again be performing the traditional flyover.

Hickory Corners Memorial Day Parade

Hickory Corners is one of my favorite Memorial Day drives. The tiny town of 313 residents begins the day with a pancake breakfast at the Hickory Corners Fire Department from 7-9 AM. The parade will begin at 10 AM, passing through the lone four-way stop intersection. If the pancakes didn’t fill you up, the American Legion Post 484 will be serving pulled pork and hot dog baskets.

Kalamazoo County Memorial Day Parade

The Rotary Club of Kalamazoo Sunrise and Charlies P.L.A.C.E is sponsoring the annual parade which will begin at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse at 10 AM and travel down Michigan Avenue to Riverside Cemetery on Gull Road. The parade will pause at Robert L. Cook Veterans Memorial Plaza for a presentation of wreaths.

Portage Memorial Day Parade

The American Legion Post 207 will host the parade, which begins at 10 AM from the Crossroads Mall parking lot. It will proceed down South Westnedge, pausing at Portage Creek to recognize veterans lost at sea. When the parade ends at Veterans Memorial Park, a Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 AM.

Comstock VFW Memorial Day Parade

Comstock Township’s VFW Post 6252 will host the annual parade which begins at 12 Noon at Forest Academy, 5196 Comstock Avenue and ends at Peer Park. You will be able to catch lunch at Merrill Park, located at 845 Comstock Avenue.

Plainwell Memorial Day Parade

The theme of the Plainwell parade is “Let Them Not Be Forgotten”. The parade begins at the Ace Hardware store, located at 135 North Anderson Street in downtown Plainwell.

Saugatuck Memorial Day Parade

The parade begins at 9 AM at Culver Street and will proceed down Butler Street and then onto Mary Street.

Douglas Memorial Day Parade

The parade kicks off at 10 AM from Lake Vista SuperValu, at 237 West Center Street. It winds up at Beery Field.

Mattawan Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast & Car Show

There isn’t any mention of a parade, but the Mattawan Fire Department and Boy Scout Troop 161 will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the fire station from 8-11 AM. There is no cost, but a couple of bucks would be appreciated if you can spare it. Another free event will be the Memorial Day Car Show taking place at Freightliner of Kalamazoo. When you arrive at 53449 North Main Street you may notice more than 250 classic vehicles. The car show will take place from 9 AM-1 PM.