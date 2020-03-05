Democrats Campaign For Michigan Primary Votes

Campaign action is heating up in Michigan with our state’s primary voting set for next Tuesday the 10th. Vermont Senator and Democratic Party Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be holding two campaign rallies in the state this weekend. He starts off with a Friday evening event at the TCF Center in Detroit. Then his Sunday Rally in Grand Rapids is set for the Calder Plaza in the heart of the city’s downtown. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event is scheduled to start 12:30 p.m. The campaign is telling people who want to attend that bags are prohibited. Parking is available throughout the downtown area of Grand Rapids. But attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool, or take public transportation.

By most accounts, Michigan is a key battleground state in the Presidential voting. President Donald Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016. Democrats believe they can win the state this year to help clear a path for the party’s eventual nominee to win the Presidency. The events will be the 9th and 10th for Sanders in Michigan this election cycle. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has a rally scheduled Friday night at Lansing Community College. At last word, Former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign has returned to life has not yet announced any stops in Michigan before Tuesday’s primary.