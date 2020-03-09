It is truly sad in today’s society that we have to read a headline in any paper let alone a Michigan local papers news website “Biden and Sanders compete for black votes ahead of Michigan Democratic presidential primary”.

It is truly sad today that we have a major political party that divides us by color, sex and any other way they can and then it pits us against each other.

It is truly sad that a major political party is not attempting to vie for all people's votes and not just a particular color. We are all the same underneath our coating. For the most part, we all have the same wants, dreams and desires no matter what our color is.

The simple question is why are the Democrats not “competing” or going after all people’s votes. According to the MLive headline, they are only or quite a bit more interested in the black vote. Interesting since the two candidates in the Democratic presidential primary race are two old white men who have been in politics forever and have really done nothing for the black community as a whole for 4 or 5 decades.

Michigan’s Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes said:

I think this is how you push to win a primary, is to come into Michigan and have these conversations...In the end, it’s going to be a large segment of the black population that comes out to vote and that makes a big difference.

As the Democrat presidential primary opponents go after the “black” vote President Trump is attempting to help all Americans regardless of color, sex or who they want to sleep with.

Raise your hand if you are truly attempting to divide and conquer when it comes to the American people.

