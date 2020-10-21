Dean Smith, a Democrat Chairman of Georgetown County South Carolina Board of Voter Registration and Elections for the last 15 years has had to resign his position.

Why?

The Charlotte Observer is reporting that he and his wife were caught defacing and stealing Trump campaign yard signs. Do you think this guy would have conducted a fair and balanced election? This is what every person who loves this country is worried about. People like Dean could allow illegal ballots to be counted and could throw away ballots for President Trump and other Republicans. How many previous elections has he rigged for the Democrats?

Dean Smith said:

“We regret this lapse of judgment on our part. I do not want to be a distraction to the conduct of this very important election”

The sheriff’s office has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

I just reported last week about Biden supporters defacing Trump yard signs right here in Southwest Michigan. In that case, Black Lives Matter members spray-painted their BLM tag on that large Trump sign.

It appears Biden supporters are not so sure about their candidate's ability to win and/or are very worried about a growing silent Trump vote.

Will freedom win over socialist/communist, we will see in a couple of weeks.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595