Battle Creek Company Offering Over $15,000 Sign-On Bonus For Some Positions

A manufacturer in Battle Creek is offering thousands of dollars in bonuses to fill job openings.

We're hiring! Help wanted signs are up everywhere. Whether it's fast food, hospitals, schools, or even manufacturing, companies are working hard to fill job vacancies as the United States economy begins recovering from the pandemic.

DENSO Manufacturing is pulling out all the stops to ensure their job openings are filled quickly. The Fortune 500 company is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $15,500 per person for some positions.

The company says they offer stable jobs in a safe work environment with benefits, paid vacation, and holidays, the positions offer opportunities to build a career in manufacturing with a global.

Position openings

Production associate: $17.25-$18.75 per hour, $500 sign-on bonus

DENSO Manufacturing primarily focuses on manufacturing automotive air conditioning and engine cooling components and systems. The Battle Creek campus comprises more than 1,380,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and administrative floor space in 6 buildings on over 100 acres of land, and is the largest facility in Fort Custer Industrial Park.

Chances are you've been affected by an apparent shortage of workers while going about your day-to-day life. The State of Michigan is even taking notice of the worker shortage and is offering its own incentive for those on the fence about returning to the workforce. Michigan is offering $1,000 grants for those who are unemployed once they find a job.

