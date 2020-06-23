Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation Donates $25,000 to Bronson

Pictured left to right: Hannah Jeter, Derek Jeter, Dorothy Jeter, Sharlee Jeter, and Charles Jeter (Diane Bondareff for Turn 2 Foundation)Turn

A generous donation from the Turn 2 Foundation is giving the Bronson Healthcare system a $25,000 boost to its ongoing efforts to support workers and equity of care initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Turn 2 Foundation announced it would donate $25,000 to the Bronson Health Foundation’s Rapid Response Fund. “We are grateful to the amazing doctors, nurses and therapists at Bronson Healthcare for their devotion to helping others and saving lives during these unprecedented times,” said Sharlee Jeter, president of the Turn 2 Foundation. “The Kalamazoo community means so much to my family and the Turn 2 Foundation, and we are proud to support childcare and mental health initiatives for these extraordinary healthcare workers through our contribution to Bronson’s COVID Rapid Response Fund. In addition, this funding will help expand resources and capabilities to better understand and support work around racial disparities seen in COVID-19 outcomes.”

Established by Miami Marlins CEO and part owner and 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter in 1996, Turn 2 helps young people reach their full potential by creating and supporting initiatives that promote leadership development, academic achievement, healthy lifestyles and social change.

The Turn 2 gift was the final donation needed to reach a match challenge started on April 29 when the Glen C. and Gail G. Smith Fund through the Kalamazoo Community Foundation offered to match gifts to Bronson up to $100,000. In addition to the Turn 2 Foundation, a number of community members and organizations helped fulfill the match goal earlier this month. The Havirmill Foundation, Kim and Valerie Nuyen & Family, and an anonymous family foundation also made significant gifts during the challenge.

“Seeing the way individuals and organizations have stepped up to support Bronson in response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows the strength and heart of our community,” says Terry Morrow, vice president of development, Bronson Healthcare. “These donors have made it clear that the physical and emotional health of fellow community members and of Bronson’s staff is a priority,” adds Morrow. “We are humbled to have so many people join us in embracing our mission and show that truly, together, we advance the health of our communities.”

To date, the COVID Rapid Response Fund has received more than $1.2 million which has helped with immediate childcare costs, meals and supportive services for frontline health workers; facility, technology and equipment investments to support patients with COVID-19; equipment needs for lab testing; and more.

For more information about the fund or to make a gift, visit the Bronson Foundation site.