Battle Creek Police Detective Randy Reinstein is quietly being honored as 2020 Officer of the Year. We say quietly because the normal day of recognition is being postponed until this Fall. It is National Police Week, the Battle Creek Police Department typically would hold its annual Police Memorial Service and Awards Ceremony.

This year the department will distribute 55 Unit Citations, 13 Professional Excellence Citations, six Lifesaving Awards, one Meritorious Award, and one Purple Heart.

Detective Reinstein was recognized by Police Chief Jim Blocker formally during a presentation, with appropriate social distancing, on Wednesday, May 13th at the Police Department.

The Officer of the Year honor designates Reinstein as the department’s representative at various civic group and organization events throughout the year. He was chosen based on the recommendation of an awards committee comprised of his peers, and with final approval by the Chief’s office.

Reinstein graduated from Vicksburg High School and attended Michigan State University and the Kalamazoo Regional Police Academy. He has been married for over 20 years to his “beautiful, smart, funny, and understanding” wife, Laura, and they have two “hilarious, talented, and handsome” sons, 16-year-old Jake and 13-year-old Jack. He also has a brother, his “partner in crime,” Greg.

Reinstein’s first full-time law enforcement job was in Bedford Township, from 1990 to 1995. He joined the BCPD in July 1995 and worked road patrol until 2004, when he was promoted to detective. He has served as a Special Investigations Unit undercover detective, on the Cold Case homicide team, as the ATF liaison for the Detective Bureau, and in the Inspector’s Office.

While not on duty, Reinstein enjoys being home with his family and traveling to the Upper Peninsula. His proudest achievements are receiving the LaVern Brann Memorial Award from Sexual Assault Services of Calhoun County in 2017; serving on the BCPD Honor Guard, and being the back-to-back champion in Doug Bett’s BCPD Fantasy Football League.

In 1962, the late President John F. Kennedy Activities are held around the world on May 15th and during National Police Week that honor officers who have died in the course of duty.