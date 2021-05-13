Detroit Lions Reveal 2021 Schedule & Will Start Without Their First Round Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions took full advantage of Google Earth to reveal their full 2021 schedule.

The Lions have a streak of brilliant schedule releases, and this year is no different. The video features Google Earth images of each stadium they will be playing in this season. The season starts in Detroit as the Lions host the 49'rs on September 12th. The game that most of us are going to be dialed into though, happens in Week 7.

Get our free mobile app

October 24th is when the Lions will head out to the west coast to take on the Rams. This will be the first time that Matthew Stafford will go against the Lions since being traded in the off-season.

I've said this many times since he was traded, but I hope Stafford has a career game against Detroit. Don't get me wrong, I want the Lions to have a great season, and I will forever be a fan, but I want Stafford to shut up all of his haters one more time.

The Lions have a tough schedule to start the season, but they will get to see some of the new quarterback class pretty early. Depending on who starts right away, the new Lions defense might be able to take advantage of that. No matter what happens though, I think all Lions fans know that this is still a rebuilding year, and not to expect any miracles.

Detroit Lions start without their first round draft pick.

The Lions will have to start their pre-season workouts without their first-round draft pick, Penei Sewell after he tested positive for Covid. He tweeted out the news this week about the positive test.

This should not impact the start of the season for Sewell, but he will miss valuable time at the Lions rookie camp. Hopefully, he makes a quick recovery and is back with the Lions in time to make a pre-season impact.

What game are you most looking forward to for the Lions this season?

MORE: 10 Best Detroit Lions Top 10 Draft Picks Of All Time