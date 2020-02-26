Detroit Police Only Make That Much?

The Detroit Police department is having trouble attracting new recruits and from what I just found out I am not surprised.

The Detroit News is reporting that one of the issues the City of Detroit had faced hiring police offices in the past has now been solved. That problem was money and the city has told the News that the problem no longer exist. Now with that problem solved they are looking to hire 400 police officers by the end of the year. With the number of crimes committed in Detroit to know they have been that understaffed is troubling for the good people of Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told the Detroit News:

We’ve got the money to hire 200 officers right now...The budget isn’t the problem anymore.

What surprised me is what a rookie police officer makes in the City of Detroit. Did you know the starting salary for a Detroit Police officer is only $40,000 a year? Only $40,000 a year to risk your life on the streets of Detroit, you have to be kidding me.

What makes it worse is knowing these men and women who work on the streets of Detroit and risk their lives every day start out at $40,000 a year as compared to state Representatives and Senators who make $72,000 a year with a $10,800 expense account. Only the state of California’s politicians at $110,500 per year and Pennsylvania at $87,200 per year make more.

What kind of dangers do these state Representatives and Senators face every day a possible paper cut?

Detroit Chief of Police James Craig said that:

Although Detroit has more violent crime, it also has more opportunities for varied work and more policing challenges. “In a suburban department, you might not ever get to work in an investigative unit, or on surveillance, fly a helicopter, work a marine unit, or be a K-9 or SWAT officer

The police who actually work the streets, especially in a city like Detroit sure do deserve much more than $40,000 per year.

