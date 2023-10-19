Did You Know? The Undertaker’s First Match Was Against a Michigan Wrestler

I've been known to be a bit of a wrestling nerd, but the funny thing about that business is that there is always something to learn, even when it comes to the biggest names to ever step between the ropes.

Everyone knows The Undertaker, whether they like wrestling or not. His undefeated streak at WrestleMania was a spectacle to watch unfold and the man's commitment to the dark, devilish character has always been admired. Since Taker's retirement in 2020, the man behind that phenomenal character has been more public about his career, letting fans get a peek behind a nearly impenetrable curtain for the past three decades.

Get our free mobile app

I stumbled on a clip from Mike Tyson's podcast featuring The Undertaker where "The Deadman" told the story of his first professional wrestling match. Long before he joined WWE and was bestowed with the character that would make his career, Mark Calaway was wrestling in World Class Championship Wrestling as Texas Red and got his start against a wrestler with ties to the state of Michigan.

His first match happened on June 26, 1987, a the Dallas Sportatorium against the legendary Bruiser Brody. Now, to be clear, there are conflicts across the internet on whether Brody, born Frank Goodish, was born in Detroit or Uniontown, Pennsylvania. What is known is that Goodish attended Warren High School where he was an All-State football and basketball player.

Wikipedia Commons Wikipedia Commons loading...

Brody was known for being a violent worker inside the squared circle, but one of the greatest to do it nonetheless. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, three years before The Undertaker would be inducted himself.

Brody was killed in 1988, allegedly by fellow wrestler José Huertas González who was acquitted of stabbing Brody with a knife.

Brody's legendary stature permeated throughout wrestling history though, as names such as Mick Foley, Brodie Lee, Stone Cold Steve Austin and many more drew inspiration from the brute. That list of performers also certainly included The Undertaker, who told the story of his first match in the clip below.

28 Professional Wrestlers From Michigan Fans Are Sure to Recognize These wrestlers span generations and promotions and are some of the most important and recognizable names to step into the squared circle from the Mitten State. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison