Did You See The Derek Hill Catch?

During the Detroit Tigers intrasquad game at Comerica Park on Tuesday, minor league outfielder Derek Hill made a catch in center field that must've been an optical illusion to some.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario smacked a pitch into deep center field that Hill snagged Willie Mays-style, Ken Griffey-style, Jim Edmonds-style...whatever description you want to use.

Regardless, it is one of the best outfield catches you will ever see. Check it out above, courtesy of the Detroit Tigers.