Did You See The Derek Hill Catch?
During the Detroit Tigers intrasquad game at Comerica Park on Tuesday, minor league outfielder Derek Hill made a catch in center field that must've been an optical illusion to some.
Third baseman Jeimer Candelario smacked a pitch into deep center field that Hill snagged Willie Mays-style, Ken Griffey-style, Jim Edmonds-style...whatever description you want to use.
Regardless, it is one of the best outfield catches you will ever see. Check it out above, courtesy of the Detroit Tigers.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app