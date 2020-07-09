Kalamazoo Woman Reported Missing: Her Purse, Phone & I.D. Stolen

Family members are concerned for a Kalamazoo woman reported missing whose purse, mobile phone, and I.D. were reported stolen to police.

Kalamazoo police are looking for 47-year-old Alonda Gaines who was last seen on June 18, 2020. Alonda had been renting a room on the east side of Kalamazoo but was asked to leave due to fighting between her and her boyfriend. When Alonda's daughter contacted police to report her mother missing, police advised her that an individual had reported Alonda's purse, mobile phone, and I.D. as stolen. Alonda does not have a vehicle.

Alonda is described as a female African American, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, having short brown hair, and brown eyes. Alonda is known to often wear wigs at varying lengths. She has two tattoos; the words "LOW KEY" on the left side of her neck & praying hands on her lower back.

Anyone with information on Alonda Gaines' whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Detective Robert Roddie at 269-337-8139.

Alonda Gaines missing from Kalamazoo