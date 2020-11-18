Do You Care About The NBA Draft?

The annual National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft is Wednesday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the first pick, after winning the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this year. The Golden State Warriors will pick 2nd.

Your Detroit Pistons pick at number 7 in the first round. They have no second-round picks currently, so they have only one pick (unless there are trades, which will screw everything up).

And my question is: Do you even care?

There isn't an obvious pick at number 1 like last year with Zion Williamson (pictured) (who went to the New Orleans Pelicans). But there are some good prospects. James Wiseman, who played only a handful of games at Memphis, Anthony Edwards of Georgia, and LaMelo Ball (who played last year in Australia, and whose older brother Lonzo plays for the New Orleans Pelicans) are expected to go very early.

I know those guys are good players but are any of them going to turn your franchise around immediately? I'm not so sure.

And who knows who the Pistons are going to get at number 7. If Dayton's Obi Toppin is there, I'd take him. But they do need a point guard. There have been rumors that Detroit could trade up to get LaMelo Ball, but I'll believe that when I see it. They could trade out for future picks and add to their haul of draft choices in the next few years.

But again, do you even care?