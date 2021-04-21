Docha The Lion At John Ball Zoo Has Died

If you have been to the John Ball Zoo and seen the male lion, you have seen Docha, and unfortunately he has passed away.

According to Fox 17, Docha was a 16-year-old lion that wound up developing a progressive neurological problem so his health was deteriorating and their medical team felt it was best to euthanize him because of his lack of quality of life.

I didn't go to the John Ball Zoo last year because of the pandemic but my son and I went the year before and we got a good look at Docha and wow what a majestic creature.

Fox 17 reported that CEO of John Ball Zoo Peter D'Arienzo said, "many have a real connection to Docha and we will be greatly missed. He brought joy to many and created real connections between people and wildlife that have advanced our mission, but most of all, he had a big personality that brought delight to literally millions of people."

The health problems Docha had didn't happen over night. His issues have been going on most of his adult life. He had developed epilepsy during the past 10 to 12 years.

Docha has had several health issues over the past 10 to 12 years after developing epilepsy.

Male lions that live in the wild, their life expectancy is 10 to 12 years but in captivity they can live as long as 30 years. So unfortunately Docha's illnesses got the best of him.

Medical experts had determined Docha had a lesion on the left side of his brain and since they were unable to treat the lesion and other efforts had been exhausted for him to live a normal life is why the decision to euthanize him.

Docha had problems keeping his balance and use simple motor functions and his health began slipping away very quickly in his final days.