Doctor Refuses To Treat His Patients Who Are Unvaccinated

Another principle has fallen due to Covid-19. So much for the Hippocratic Oath. According to PBS/Nova:

“The Hippocratic Oath is one of the oldest binding documents in history. Written in antiquity, its principles are held sacred by doctors to this day: treat the sick to the best of one's ability, preserve patient privacy, teach the secrets of medicine to the next generation, and so on. "The Oath of Hippocrates," holds the American Medical Association's Code of Medical Ethics (1996 edition), "has remained in Western civilization as an expression of ideal conduct for the physician." Today, most graduating medical-school students swear to some form of the oath, usually a modernized version.”

I also believe he swore to do no harm, well I guess he no longer believes in that either.

MLive is reporting about a Doctor in Alabama who posted the following on his Facebook page:

“effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

His name is Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health. An interesting part of this story is in all the reporting I can find about it, including the MLive article, they never address if what he is doing is legal or not. Does this break some ethical law in their state, who knows because the reports who write about this are not curious enough to find out or inform us?

Why are they not curious?

My guess is they are either lazy or it does not support the agenda they are attempting to push.

Dr. Valentine, I have a couple of questions for you.

Would you have stood behind those doctors in the ’80s who refused to treat AIDS patients?

What other existing patients will you refuse to see or treat?

What if your patient had already contracted the Covid-19 virus and has natural antibodies?

If it is starting to happen in Alabama it very well could come here to Michigan. Would you stop going to your Doctor if they refused to see their existing patients who decided not to get vaccinated?