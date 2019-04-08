Dog Park Fund Drive Reaches Halfway Point

The Friends of Calhoun County Dog Parks Committee has been working for a year now to build a dog park on Battle Creek’s north side. Committee members Michael Delaware and Jeff Breedlove were guests on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins.

The group has been working with the City of Battle Creek, and while no grant was available for construction, the city has given the approval to build the first dog park on a site at Bailey Park. Breedlove says the park will be on city property on the south side of Bailey Park, located between Roosevelt and the Linear Path.

Delaware says they’ve received a lot of support from local officials. “The Battle Creek Parks and Rec Department approved it, the Battle Creek Planning Department and even the Battle Creek Police Department has been very supportive.” He says Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke has also been a big support of the project. He says the site is perfect because it has parking, it’s next to the Linear Park, and it's a pretty level site. He says there’s already a pavillion at the site, and that they’ll add benches. “The bulk of the costs will be the fencing and running water to the location for a fountain system.” There will be two separate sections for small and large dogs, and they’ll build agility equipment in both.

Mike Delaware and Jeff Breedlove-TSM Photo

The project is estimated to cost $60,000 for fencing, a water fountain, agility equipment and other improvements. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) is matching funds if the group meets their goal of $30,000. Delaware says they reached the half-way point over the weekend. They have about $15,000 to go.

There are several ways you can help.