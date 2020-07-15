A small group of Bronson Battle Creek physicians and a community leader have generously pledged to match up to $30,000 in donations to COVID-19 response efforts at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

The matching gift was originated by Dr. Charles Wilmanski and his wife, Nuala. It grew to $30,000 when several healthcare colleagues and a community member offered to join their effort. The Wilmanskis have a longstanding presence and many relationships in Calhoun County. They know first-hand the helping nature of their community and were inspired to support their local healthcare system during the pandemic. A match gift means every new gift made to the Bronson Health Foundation Rapid Response Fund (designated to Bronson Battle Creek) will be doubled up to $30,000. The group says it wants to help ensure that Bronson Battle Creek has everything it needs to continue to respond to the pandemic while maintaining the high quality care the community relies on.

“Due to COVID-19, hospitals are struggling nationwide,” say the Wilmanskis. “Continuing in the tradition of Battle Creek and Calhoun County, let us help our hospital. We will do what we have always done and band together in a crisis and give generously. The spirit and compassion of our Battle Creek community are rare and beautiful characteristics.”

The Rapid Response fund has already supported many programs and services including new equipment and technology. Funds from the matching gift will go specifically to Bronson Battle Creek to meet the staff’s ongoing needs such as PPE, testing, facility modifications, and mental health support.

“Battle Creek is a community where people always look out for each other,” says Terry Morrow, vice president of development at Bronson Healthcare. “Bronson truly appreciates the donations of facemasks and disinfecting supplies as well as contributions to the Rapid Response Fund that help us keep our hospital safe for patients, staff and visitors. As COVID-19 continues, we are so grateful to the group leading the $30,000 matching gift challenge for all they are doing to help us fight this devastating disease.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by visiting bronsonfoundation.com or by contacting the Bronson Health Foundation at 269-341-8100. All gifts designated to Bronson Battle Creek will be doubled up to $30,000, which would bring the total impact to $60,000.