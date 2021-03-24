Mayors Riverfront Park to Host Drive-Thru COVID Clinic

Need your COVID-19 shot? Here's how to get your appointment for the mass vaccination clinic scheduled at Kalamazoo's Mayors Riverfront Park on Friday.

Lifetime fans are getting a lifeline as idle sports venues across the country are being used as mass vaccination sites. Ford Field, the home of the Lions in Detroit, opened on March 24 and has the goal of administering 6,000 shots each day.

Mayors Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo, home field for the Growlers baseball team will open on Friday, March 26 to get shots in the arms of Kalamazoo residents who have not yet gotten the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. The goal is more modest with 500 vaccines on hand, but each one certainly makes a big difference to the recipient.

There is no cost for the procedure, but advance registration is required. You can get an appointment by calling the Family Health Center's COVID-19 hotline at 269-488-0804.

At the beginning of March, Michigan expanded COVID-19 vaccination availability to those 50 years or older. Persons 18+ with a pre-existing condition move to the top of the list, as K-12 school workers, childcare providers, agricultural workers and food processors may also make a no-cost appointment now to get vaccinated for protection against COVID.

All FDA approved vaccines have been shown to have excellent efficacy rates. In this case, it will be the Moderna shot that is administered at Mayors Riverfront Park. The mission of Kalamazoo's Family Health Center is, "to ensure that all members of the community have access to quality, comprehensive, patient-centered health care."

Our next first Moderna dose event will be on Friday, March 26th at Mayor's Riverfront Park, 251 Mills St from 9am - 6pm,... Posted by Family Health Center on Thursday, March 18, 2021