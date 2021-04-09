The days of seeing cars with expired or no license plates cruising around Kalamazoo is coming to an abrupt end.

In October of last year, we ran a story about a large number of vehicles on Southwest Michigan streets with no plates. In 2020 KDPS was one of many law enforcement agencies throughout Michigan that suspended enforcement on expired driver's licenses and/or license plates. This move was a necessity due to the very limited and changing operating hours of Secretary of State offices statewide during the pandemic. It was difficult to get a timely appointment for the public. Not to mention how difficult it must have been for the good people at the S.O.S. trying to keep up with the high demand during limited hours. As we are hopefully on our way out of this pandemic nightmare, the freeze is over according to Officer Glen Hawkins with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in the youtube video below.

As of April 1st, 2021, you will be ticketed if you are operating a vehicle with an expired plate, expired driver's license, or no license plate at all. I can't speak for everyone in the Kalamazoo area. However, I was able to easily order updated tags for my license plate online with no issues during the pandemic. I realize that option may not have been available for everyone.

You can go to the official Secretary of State website for more info on getting your driver's license, registration or plates updated.