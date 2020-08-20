Electronics and Styrofoam Collection Is Saturday August 22nd
If you missed last month’s electronics recycling event, your second chance is this Saturday, August 22nd in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek and Calhoun County are teaming up to host the event at the City of Battle Creek Department of Public Works Building, 150 South Kendall Street in Battle Creek. It’s right across the street from the Fire Hub restaurant, the former fire station on Kendall Street.
Residents of Calhoun County and the City of Battle Creek are invited to bring, not only electronics (basically items with a cord) but also Styrofoam beginning at 9 am. The event ends at 1 pm, but it is suggested that earlier will be better than later.
Patti Hoch-Melluish, Environmental and Storm Service Manager for the City of Battle Creek says they'll have signs and workers at the main entrance of the Public Works building to direct recyclers. She says they'll have a line for people with Polystyrene #6, and another for people with electronic items. Hoch-Melluish says Polystyrene #6 is the stuff that tv's come packaged in, as well as some food packing. She reminds people that food containers must be clean. She said they do not take packing peanuts, insulation, or the gray pipe insulation tubes.
Because high attendance is expected and COVID-19 precautions are necessary, please plan and follow these rules:
- Stay in your car when it is being unloaded by volunteers
- Wear a mask while sitting in your car
Here’s what you can bring:
- Styrofoam #6
- Computers
- Computer equipment
- Laptops
- LCD monitors
- CRT monitors
- Printers
- Wires and cords
- Computer peripherals
- Copy/fax machines
- Audiovisual equipment
- Plasma televisions
- LCD televisions
- Tube televisions
- Game consoles
- Stereo equipment
- Lamps
- Small kitchen appliances
- Car batteries
- Batteries
- Other items with a cord
For more info on Calhoun County Recycling, click here.
Or for City of Battle Creek recycling, click here.