It’s Time to Get Rid of the Nasty Stuff Around Your House

I’ve got some spring cleaning on my “do-list” for this weekend, and specifically, I’m going thru all the shelves in the garage, utility closet, barn, and laundry room. Next Saturday, April 24th, I’m hauling stuff down to Battle Creek’s Toeller building for the next Calhoun County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection.

I’ve got cleaning supplies, garden supplies, and oil paint that have been sitting on shelves for 30 years!

Last week, I took a trailer load of old and dead appliances to a recycling event, and it felt great! A lot of other people took advantage of the opportunity too, and it took a while, but the organizers and volunteers did a great job.

So here are some things you can bring to the HHW event on Saturday, April 24:

paint thinner

oil-based paints

fuels (must be in an approved container)

solvents

acids and bases

pesticides and herbicides

household cleaners

metallic mercury

medications

sharps

household batteries

fluorescent light bulbs

smoke detectors

motor oil

antifreeze

brake fluid

transmission fluid

propane cylinders

fire extinguishers

aerosol cans

PCB-containing lamp ballasts.

Items that will NOT be accepted include: latex paint, car batteries, school chemicals, construction materials/debris, radioactive materials, ammunition, weapons, and explosives.

The events are for Calhoun County residents only and items must be residential. (You can’t haul in those drums of benzene from your uncle’s factory.)

If you can’t make it to the Toeller Building, 190 East Michigan in Battle Creek on April 24th you can also take items to the County Building at 315 West Green Street in Marshall on May 22nd.

