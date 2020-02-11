Employee Assaulted During Armed Robbery Of Albion Business

The Albion Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery of an Albion business. Police say an employee of the business was assaulted and tied up during the incident.

The Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday at approximately 7:30 pm at Albion Hydroponics located at 1402 North Eaton Street. The two suspects entered the store and one of the suspects threatened the employee with a handgun. The employee was assaulted and tied up and left in the bathroom of the store.

The suspects fled the store with cash and other property in a U-Haul van.

ADPS was able to recover the U-Haul van used in the robbery along with some of the stolen property, thanks to assistance from detectives in Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. One person of interest is in custody and officers with ADPS say they are working with Detectives from multiple jurisdictions involving similar type robberies.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Reniger at 517-629-7854 or Silent Observer at 517-629-270