Energy Group Releases 2020 Naughty And Nice List

A national organization that is decidedly supportive of oil and gas development and use is releasing its 2020 energy scorecard. It rates members of Congress on their support of fossil fuels. Michigan’s congressional delegation runs the full spectrum of ratings, some at zero, and a couple are at the top at 100%. 3rd District Michigan Congressman Justin Amash represents the Battle Creek area. He switched from the Republican Party to become an Independent and is not running for re-election this year. He is one of just two Michigan U.S. House members winning a 100% rating from the American Energy Alliance. The other is 7th District Republican Congressman Tim Walberg who represents a large area of Southern Michigan.

3rd District Republican Fred Upton is rated the lowest among the Republicans at 61%. But even Upton has something on all the Michigan Democrats in the U.S. House and Michigan’s two Democratic Senators. All the Democrats are rated zero by the group. The association says the affordable development of oil and gas in America has been an important part of the economic recovery under President Trump. And that includes low prices at the pump. The group says those issues and who supports them should be remembered by voters next month.