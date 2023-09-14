Every Michigan Player in the NFL in 2023, 5th-Most of Any School

The Michigan Wolverines have put over 420 players into the NFL in its illustrious history. The program has a record-setting 85-year streak of having at least one player drafted into the NFL.

Safe to say, the NFL loves the Wolverines.

On the opening weekend of the 2023 NFL season, only four college football programs had more players suit up on active rosters than the Michigan Wolverines, which had 38.

Alabama had 57, the seventh straight year of having the most players in the NFL for the Crimson Tide. Michigan's bitter rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, edged out Georgia (46) and LSU (43) for the No. 2 spot with 47.

Counting those on injured reserve and practice squads, the Wolverines have a player from each position, save one: the quarterback. With Tom Brady and Chad Henne's retirements following the 2022 season, the Wolverines have zero quarterbacks on NFL rosters for the 2023 season. JJ McCarthy will likely rectify that in 2024, but it remains the lone void nonetheless.

With injured and practice squad players in mind, the Wolverines have 44 total players in the NFL. It's worth noting names like Ben Mason, Zach Gentry and Hassan Haskins won't be included on the list below as they weren't active for Week 1. Many die-hard Wolverine fans would no doubt recognize that those three and a few others are signed to NFL rosters.

Below are all 38 players that suited up across the NFL, spanning 21 clubs.