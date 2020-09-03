Every Mile Counts: Michigan Trails Week Challenge

You can walk, bike, hike, paddle, run or ride and add to the goal of 100,000 miles on Michigan trails in one week, September 20-27.

Not only are we the Great Lakes State and the Water-Winter Wonderland, but Michigan is also home to more than 13,000 miles of state-managed trails, plus thousands of miles of local, county, and federally managed trails and pathways on land and water. Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants you to get outdoors and experience these trails during the first-ever Michigan Trails Week.

The goal is 100,000 miles of walking, hiking, biking, running, snowmobiling (OK, maybe not in September), horseback riding, ATV driving, kayak, and canoe paddling over these eight days. Of course, the mileage is collective and you can add to the goal and earn badges and prizes along the way. There is no cost to enter, and you earn your first badge when you register for the event and log at least 1 mile, and then every time you:

Horseback ride for 5 miles

Walk, run or hike for 5 miles

Bike for 10 miles

Paddle for 2 miles

Badges enter you in a drawing for outdoor gear and Michigan branded prizes, and the miles go toward the collective goal of 100,000. Note: face coverings must be worn outdoors (when social distancing of 6 feet isn't possible) and also in indoor public spaces.